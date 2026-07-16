Fri, 1pm ET - Hopium Founding Members Most Fridays Get Together
Senator Tillis is holding his vote for Todd Blanche and is promising to kill SAVE - keep working it everyone!
Friends,
Hopium Founding Members will gather tomorrow, July 17th, at 1pm ET.
A reminder that these meetings operate under Chatham House rules and are not recorded and shared so as to facilitate an open discussion. AI note takers or recordings of any kind are not permitted.
If you are reading this and not yet a Founding Member you can sign up here or below. It’s a wonderful group - join us!