Fri, 1pm ET - Hopium Founding Members Most Fridays Get Together
Lots and lots to talk about tomorrow.....
Friends,
Hopium Founding Members will gather as usual tomorrow, July 31st at 1pm ET.
A reminder that these meetings operate under Chatham House rules and are not recorded and shared so as to facilitate an open discussion. AI note takers or recordings of any kind are not permitted.
If you are reading this and not yet a Founding Member you can sign up here or below. It’s a wonderful group - join us!