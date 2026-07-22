Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Lillian Taiz ❌👑's avatar
Lillian Taiz ❌👑
Jul 22

Delighted that we are supporting Dr. Richard Pan. I met him when he served in CA’s State Senate. He has supported healthcare issues as well as higher education issues, and others. In the State Senate, he always made himself accessible and went out of his way to help working class families. He has been fearless in pushing back against those who undermine the ability of working families to thrive. He also served in the CA Legislature at the same time as Kevin Kiley so understands his history and how to win against him. He is both fierce and optimistic and deserves our support!

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Millie Polli Haskell's avatar
Millie Polli Haskell
Jul 22

They sound like a very caring, giving group of wonderful people. I'm sure they will do our Country Proud! I will try to give our new group donations soon.

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