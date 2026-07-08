Last Call - Tonight, 7pm ET - Our Weekly Hopium Paid Subscriber Get Together
Welcome to our new subscribers, and yes do we have a lot to talk about tonight!!!!!
Friends,
A reminder that Hopium paid subscribers will gather this evening at 7pm ET.
We’ll follow our normal format - I’ll offer up my latest take on things and then open it up for questions until 8pm ET. For those who can’t make it live our discussion will be recorded and released on the Hopium site tomorrow morning.
If you are not yet a paid subscriber and want to join us you can sign up here or below.