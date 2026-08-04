Sherrod Brown, Our US Senate Candidate In Ohio, Checks Back In With The Hopium Community

Greetings all. Excited to share a new interview I just completed with Sherrod Brown, who is in a very strong position to flip a Senate seat in Ohio this November. Sherrod has won statewide in Ohio many times, and leads by an average of 3 points in the last 3 public polls. In the latest Fox News poll of Ohio he leads by 8, 53%-45% in a state Trump won by 11 points in 2024. As Sherrod explains throughout the interview this is clearly a year of opportunity for us in Ohio as people are fed up:

People in Ohio are angry. They see the system is rigged — they’ve seen it for some time. I’ve built my career on taking on Wall Street, taking on the drug companies, and taking on the oil industry. And this year, people are angrier than I’ve seen them ever, and they’re angry for a reason. They see they’re working harder than ever, and they just see more money going out the door than coming in. My opponent, Jon Husted, has said that people just need to work harder, need to make more money — and then, most offensively, he said the “work ethic is broken.” When I’m out speaking, I’ll say, if you’re in Cleveland, go to a nurse at MetroHealth who works an overnight shift, or go talk to the orderly pushing a wheelchair, and tell him his work ethic is broken. I think that sums up that we’re fighting for people who are working hard and trying to get ahead. And Jon Husted is the candidate for the billionaires and the corporate interests — whether it’s his vote for tax cuts, or his being the “golden boy” for FirstEnergy with their $61 million bribe, or his advocacy, and more than advocacy, for the 226 data centers locating in Ohio.

The issue of data centers has become central to race. Because of his opponent Jon Husted’s efforts in his years in state government as a champion of bringing data centers to the state - Ohio now has over 200! - Ohioans have seen their utility bills skyrocket, with Ohio seeing the second largest utility rate increase in the country over the last year. As Sherrod explains Ohioans have also had to pay billions in out-of-control tax breaks to corporations, money that has not gone to schools, health care, and other things to help people get ahead.

Here’s an ad on data centers Sherrod’s campaign just released:

You can support Sherrod by contributing to our Winning the Senate campaign or by giving to our Winning Ohio fund which splits contributions evenly among Sherrod Brown for Senate, Acton-Pepper for Governor and Lt. Gov, and the Ohio Democratic Party. You can learn more about Sherrod by visiting his website, where you can also sign up to volunteer from wherever you are.

Finally, like so many of the races that we are involved in corruption and betrayal have become central to the Ohio Senate race. Here’s more from Sherrod:

The corruption — the $61 million bribe that Jon Husted’s not been indicted for — I’m not going to say that, but he was called the “golden boy” by that energy company, FirstEnergy. And he’s been in the middle of this. He’s testified on behalf of management, the CEO who gave the bribe. But the corruption in Ohio matches the corruption in Washington, where Jon Husted was the biggest recipient by about tenfold of money from an Epstein co-conspirator, who gave Senator Husted $116,000, including one maximum contribution just five or six weeks before Husted voted to keep the [Epstein] files closed. And the thing about corruption that voters really understand is Jon Husted’s corrupt with the energy company… John Husted’s corrupt with the data centers… okay, that’s bad enough, but my electric bills go up because of his corruption. We’re making sure people see that link between his corruption and their lives and their cost of living.

Spend time with this new discussion with one of our most important candidates this cycle, hit like so more will see it, share it with others, consider giving to help Sherrod win, and keep working hard everyone. We have a country to save, and elections like this one in Ohio, to win, together! - Simon

Biography - Fmr. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio

From SherrodBrown.com:

Sherrod Brown has always been a relentless fighter for the people of Ohio.

Born and raised in Mansfield, Sherrod saw firsthand how corporations lobbied for tax breaks and bad trade agreements that shipped Ohio jobs overseas. That’s why he’s always opposed unfair trade deals that hurt Ohio workers.

A tireless advocate in standing up for the dignity of work, Sherrod has never stopped fighting for Ohio families and workers across the country–and time and again he’s delivered results.

When Wall Street banks gambled away workers’ hard-earned pensions, Sherrod led the charge to make sure over 100,000 Ohioans got the retirement they were owed.

When the drug companies jacked up prices, Brown successfully fought to cap the cost of insulin and reduce the price of other prescription drugs for Ohio seniors.

When millions of veterans returning from war who were exposed to highly toxic burn pits were being turned away by the VA as they suffered from severe illnesses like cancer and lung disease, Sherrod worked with Republicans to get them the care they deserved.

And because of Sherrod Brown, over 2 million former teachers, bus drivers, police officers, firefighters, and other workers are now receiving their full Social Security payments that previously were withheld by the federal government.

Called “a champion for workers and the middle class” who “has advocated for Ohio and for ordinary people,” Sherrod Brown “has fought for affordable health care, fair wages, worker pensions and consumer protections.”

Sherrod believes too many people think of politics as left or right, and to him it’s all about whose side you’re on, and who you are fighting for.

With all the craziness coming out of Washington, including giving massive tax breaks to corporations and billionaires at the expense of hardworking Ohioans, Sherrod knows he has the ability to do something about it, and that’s why he’s running for Senate.

Sherrod lives in Columbus with his wife Connie Schultz, a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and author. Sherrod and Connie drive Jeeps made by union workers in Toledo, and are blessed with a growing family, including three daughters, a son, eight grandchildren, and their beloved rescue dogs, Franklin and Walter.

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