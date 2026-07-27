Friends,

Hopium paid subscribers will gather this Wednesday, July 29th at 7pm ET.

We’ll follow the usual format - I’ll offer up my latest take on things and then open it up for questions until 8pm ET. For those who can’t make it live our discussion will be recorded and released on the Hopium site Thursday morning.

If you are not yet a paid subscriber and want to join us on Wednesday you can sign up here or below.