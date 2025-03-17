Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Simon Rosenberg
Mar 17, 2025

Friends, please do not share anything written by Ralph Nader here. Few have done more harm to the country and the Democratic Party and he and his commentary are not welcome here.

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Deborah Potter
Mar 17, 2025Edited

Self report: Inspired by David E, I drafted a list of “abuses and usurpations.” ICYMI, House Democrats on the Appropriations Committee gave their list in this March 14th press release. https://democrats-appropriations.house.gov/news/press-releases/president-trump-actively-destroys-rule-law-he-claims-be-restoring Here is my list.

Harming Our American Institutions –

• Mr. Trump usurped the Constitutional Power of Congress and appropriated it to the Executive Branch. That is a violation of his Oath of Office and a high crime or treason.

• Using his official position for his own personal gain and the personal gain of Elon Musk dishonors the Presidency. It is unethical, potentially illegal, and does not reflect what public servants are permitted to do.

Harming The American People by Eroding Our Four Freedoms –

• Intentionally creating chaos is an attack on our Freedom from Fear. Federal workers were fired under false pretenses of unsatisfactory performance and without following established procedures. Intentional cyber-invasion of the US Treasury records was a breach of our individual privacy and of public trust.

• Our Freedom of Speech is under attack, including access of the press, the right to peaceful protest without military intervention, and restricting the language that can be used to describe the strength of our diversity.

• Trump’s vow to eradicate “anti-Christian bias” is an attack on our Freedom of Worship.

• Tax cuts to his ultra-rich political supporters will increase economic disparity. He incited a trade war by imposing reckless tariffs while twenty-three Nobel Laureates in Economics explained that his economic policies will cause higher prices, larger deficits, and greater inequality. Mr. Trump’s failure to fund scientific research and accept scientific facts will impair public health. These are attacks on our Freedom from Want.

Abandoning The Rule of Law In Our Country –

• He withdrew funding and dismantled programs that were authorized by the US Congress.

• He defied court orders enforcing the law against his illegal actions. This is tyranny.

Weakening America’s National Security –

• Firings and offering everyone a buy-out at the National Nuclear Security Administration that manages ~4,000 nuclear bombs and warheads was a reckless security risk.

• He condones private business deals between his Senior Advisor Elon Musk and foreign countries that have direct military applications. This is a security threat to our Great Country.

• Admiring and deferring to dictators makes America less safe and vulnerable to attack by our enemies.

Impairing America’s International Relationships –

• Failure to adequately support our allies, including Ukraine during wartime, endorses Russia, not democracy.

• He threatened to seize land belonging to Canada, Greenland and Panama and proposes to seize the land of Gaza and evict all Palestinian citizens in order to build his own hotels.

• He does not commit to existing alliances and long-standing agreements such as NATO and the Paris Climate Accords.

Disrupting The World Order –

• Because his erratic actions and threats go against our historic policies, America has lost standing as a world leader. Our adversaries are eager to take our place as World Leader, increasing the risk of war against America.

• Trump’s reckless economic policies are damaging global economies.

• Poverty, illness and death will substantially rise in many of the poorest nations of the world because America withdrew support that was already appropriated and dismantled a key agency, USAID. These abrupt and inhumane actions are an assault on human rights throughout the world.

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