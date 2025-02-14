Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Kate O'Shea's avatar
Kate O'Shea
Feb 14, 2025

I must report great news out of New Mexico. I've been calling our Attorney General to bring state charges against Musk for over a week.

Dateline Feb 13: Albuquerque, NM – Today, Attorney General Raúl Torrez, along with Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and 11 other states, announced the filing of a lawsuit challenging the unlawful delegation of executive power to Elon Musk. The lawsuit argues that President Trump has violated the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution by creating a new federal Department without Congressional approval and by granting Musk sweeping powers over the entire federal government without seeking the advice and consent of the Senate.

https://nmdoj.gov/press-release/new-mexico-attorney-general-raul-torrez-leads-landmark-multistate-lawsuit-to-stop-elon-musks-unconstitutional-power-grab/

and on MSNBC this morning

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwPz0rQB31Y

KEEP CALLING!!! We are getting through.

If you're in NM, the AG's number to thank him is 505-490-4060

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Moishe Swift's avatar
Moishe Swift
Feb 14, 2025

Made my calls today. We really need to get it across to the Senate and House that they should be partnering with others to be loud right now. Meidas has crossed 4,000,000 subscribers and there's no reason why there shouldn't be a team of communications people out doing press conferences and talking from the legislative side as well.

Allegedly (12:45 PM US-ET) the DOJ has found a quisling to file the dismissal of Eric Adam's corruption case, who is going to find themselves very much never working again and potentially losing their license to practice law very soon.

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