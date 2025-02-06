Hopium Chronicles Event Schedule

All times are Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

August

Mon, Aug 3 - Release of a discussion with Christina Bohannan, our US House candidate in IA-01.

Mon, Aug 3 - Release of a discussion with Rebecca Bennett, our US House candidate in NJ-07.

Tue, Aug 4 - Release of a discussion with Sherrod Brown, our US Senate candidate in Ohio.

Wed, Aug 5, 9:15am - Simon joins The Contrarian (Live)

Wed, Aug 5, 7pm - Our regular weekly Hopium Paid Subscriber Get Together

Thur, Aug 6 - Release of a discussion with Jo Mendoza, our US House candidate in AZ-06.

Mon, Aug 10 - Simon joins Stuart Stevens at Lincoln Square (Live)

Mon, Aug 31, 12:30pm - Simon joins JDCA CEO Halie Soifer (Live)

Finding Previous Discussions, Pods and Events

Remember you can find all of our interviews and podcasts on the Hopium site under the Podcast tab and on our YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify channels. too.

Hopium is also now posting on Instagram, Threads, TikTok and Twitter.

You can always find Simon on Bluesky where he posts frequently throughout the day.

Learn How To Join Our Live Events - There are a few ways to do it. The easiest way is to check here on the Events page, grab the link and click through at the start time!

Become A Paid Subscriber - Head here to support Hopium and get access to our Paid Subscriber only events.

Booking Simon - To request Simon to take part in a future in person or digital event contact Lincoln Cooper at booking@hopiumchronicles.com.