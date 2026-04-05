Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Understanding And Winning In An Evolving Political Battlefield

A New Hopium Chronicles Project

7/19/26 - We’ve launched a new project at Hopium to study, discuss, and counter anything Trump might do to illicitly retain power in an election that is breaking hard against him and the Republicans Party. We are launching this project to demystify Trump’s tactics, make them less “scary,” and more widely understood; and by making them more widely understood we make it far less likely they will be successful.

This year we are running against a political party that no longer feels bound by law or democratic norms; has already openly conspired with a hostile foreign power to win an election, and launched an insurrection to try to overturn another one; and has a desperate, corrupt, failing leader who fears prison and ruin if we win. We were surprised and unprepared for Russia’s intervention in 2016, and Trump’s assault on our elections in 2020 and 2021. We cannot be surprised and unprepared this year. Or scared. It is just the work we must do, like making phone calls and writing postcards and giving money to campaigns. The battlefield evolves, and so do we. It is key to how we will win in 2026 and take back Congress in 2027. Together.

A central part of our work here will be our efforts to help the family understand the necessity of Voting Early. Read my post on this and expect more from us in the days ahead.

So dive in. Read, watch, listen and let’s get to work everyone……

Readings

Timothy Snyder, Thinking About - “The Next Coup Attempt: And How To Stop It” (Link)

Anne Applebaum, The Atlantic - “The First Post-Reality Campaign: Hungary’s Viktor Orbán is waging cognitive warfare on a new scale” (Link)

Cheeseman, Bianchi, & Cyr, Foreign Affairs - “The Illiberal International: Authoritarian Cooperation Is Reshaping the Global Order” (Link)

Benjamin Wittes, Lawfare - “The Enduring Truths Of The Mueller Report” (Link)

Lawrence Nordan and Kate Lurie, The Brennan Center - “Foreign Influence vs. Foreign Interference in Elections” (Link)

Carrie Kahn, NPR - Iran Propaganda Machine Trolls Trump (Link)

Writings

Winning In An Evolving Political Battlefield (Link)

Trump’s Incredible Meltdown, Rigging Elections, And The “Majority Illusion (Link)

The Importance Of Character And Virtue In The 2026 Elections (Link)

Conversations

My Conversation With Alex Wagner

My Conversation With Alex Wagner

Simon Rosenberg and Alex Wagner
·
Jul 18
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Brian Tyler Cohen Dropped By To Talk About His New Book - "The Day After: How to Wield Power In a Post-Trump World"

Brian Tyler Cohen Dropped By To Talk About His New Book - "The Day After: How to Wield Power In a Post-Trump World"

Simon Rosenberg and Brian Tyler Cohen
·
Jul 14
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"Right Now Democracy Is Holding" - A New Conversation With Marc Elias

"Right Now Democracy Is Holding" - A New Conversation With Marc Elias

Simon Rosenberg
·
Jul 1
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A Conversation With Heather Cox Richardson

A Conversation With Heather Cox Richardson

Simon Rosenberg and Heather Cox Richardson
·
Jun 29
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Defending Our Democracy - A Conversation With Marc Elias

Defending Our Democracy - A Conversation With Marc Elias

Simon Rosenberg
·
Apr 1
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Hardy Merriman On The Fight For Democracy And Freedom, Here And Everywhere

Hardy Merriman On The Fight For Democracy And Freedom, Here And Everywhere

Simon Rosenberg
·
Mar 29
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Indivisible's Ezra Levin On No Kings, Letting Go, And Building A Mass Pro-Democracy Movement In America

Indivisible's Ezra Levin On No Kings, Letting Go, And Building A Mass Pro-Democracy Movement In America

Simon Rosenberg, Ezra Levin, and Indivisible
·
Mar 26
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In America The Law Is King - My Conversation With Michael Waldman Of The Brennan Center

In America The Law Is King - My Conversation With Michael Waldman Of The Brennan Center

Simon Rosenberg
·
Feb 13
Watch now

Conversations - 2025

Both Sane and Insane - My Conversation With Dr. Ruth Ben-Ghiat About Understanding Trump And Other Autocrats

Both Sane and Insane - My Conversation With Dr. Ruth Ben-Ghiat About Understanding Trump And Other Autocrats

Simon Rosenberg
·
November 24, 2025
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"Three Reasons I Still Have Hope For America" - A Conversation With Garrett Graff, Award-Winning Journalist and Historian

"Three Reasons I Still Have Hope For America" - A Conversation With Garrett Graff, Award-Winning Journalist and Historian

Simon Rosenberg
·
October 25, 2025
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"The Ambience Of Information" - A Very Compelling Conversation With Nathan Heller

"The Ambience Of Information" - A Very Compelling Conversation With Nathan Heller

Simon Rosenberg
·
August 5, 2025
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How The Roberts Court Is Betraying The Country - My New Interview With Professor Leah Litman

How The Roberts Court Is Betraying The Country - My New Interview With Professor Leah Litman

Simon Rosenberg
·
July 29, 2025
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On Trump's "Spectacle of Power" - A New Interview With Anne Applebaum

On Trump's "Spectacle of Power" - A New Interview With Anne Applebaum

Simon Rosenberg
·
June 25, 2025
Watch now
My Interview With Dr. Michael Mann On The Trump-Musk Attack on Science, Our Prosperity and Our Future

My Interview With Dr. Michael Mann On The Trump-Musk Attack on Science, Our Prosperity and Our Future

Simon Rosenberg
·
March 3, 2025
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Leon Krauze With Lessons For Dems From Mexico (Video), Germany Rejects Musk/Vance/The AfD, House Budget Vote This Week

Leon Krauze With Lessons For Dems From Mexico (Video), Germany Rejects Musk/Vance/The AfD, House Budget Vote This Week

Simon Rosenberg
·
February 24, 2025
Watch now

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