Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Patrick's avatar
Patrick
3h

We can win MI still. Maybe the very tight MI result will make it seem more critical to bring the party together. We’ll see then what political skill El-Sayed actually possesses.

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Peter Luciano's avatar
Peter Luciano
2h

El-Sayed like Mandami is a political athlete far superior in speaking and communicating than Stevens. But Michigan isn’t NYC and his recent polling vs Rogers is concerning. Hope he’s able to use his political skills to win over Stevens voters, independents and unhappy Republicans because 2 more years of Trump in the Senate is dangerous.

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