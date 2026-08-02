Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Simon Rosenberg
14h

Friends, thanks for keeping the discourse here today on tough issues mostly civil. We need to learn how to talk through our differences and not yell at each other. It's the only way we beat MAGA and sustain our majority. And it's also how democracies are supposed to work. I created Hopium in part to be an antidote to the manipulated ugliness of social media. Let's keep finding ways to inform not inflame, and win, together.....Simon

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Kent Boyer's avatar
Kent Boyer
1d

Simon, the pushback against your analysis in Michigan and Maine by Hopium members continues to be surprising to me. I found you because of you and Tom's insistence that there would be no "Red Wave" in 2022 - if I recall right, you two were the only election analysts calling it BS. That impressed me. And of course you were right! Your 35 year career in the politics business impresses me. I trust your conclusions and I've learned a lot from you. Why would I be a committed member of Hopium if I wanted to argue with you over polling of all things? Thank you for your non-biased analysis. It's been really helpful to me!

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