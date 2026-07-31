Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simon Rosenberg's avatar
Simon Rosenberg
2d

Friends, many have indicated they want to learn more about the DSA. I've put together a new page with some links to things I found helpful. Take a look and LMK what you think - https://www.hopiumchronicles.com/p/notes-on-the-dsa. Onward! S

Reply
Share
4 replies
PianoManSteve's avatar
PianoManSteve
2d

Hello all! I am chiming in from a cruise ship that just embarked from the port of Dover England for nine days around the British Isles. I am chaperoning my 78-year-old mother on her first ever trip outside of North America.

I have to tell you Folks, we have been treated so well by everyone we’ve encountered these last two days traveling through England. And it’s made me think about how important it is that we win power back and do anything that is necessary to put ourselves back in a position to begin the long and difficult process of restoring our reputation in the world.

The impacts the American people’s dreadful mistake on November 4, 2024 have had not just on us but on the rest of the world is something I will spend the rest of my life embarrassed by and apologizing for.

The privilege to be able to hop on a plane and come to a place like this and with very minimal hassle pop on a boat and see essentially five countries over nine days is something that we have taken so for granted, and it didn’t become that way by accident… It’s not a sexy voting issue, but our relationship with the rest of the world might be the most important benefit of Democrats being in power and the most disastrous part of Trump being in power.

Much love to you all… So grateful to be part of this very special community. 🇺🇸🔵

Reply
Share
10 replies
98 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simon Rosenberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture