Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Simon Rosenberg
Jul 22

Friends, you will be getting an afternoon post with the formal announcement but we've added five new candidates to our Second Wave fund. The twelve in this Fund are now Rebecca Bennett (NJ-07), Bob Brooks (PA-07), Cait Conley (NY-17), Johnny Garcia (TX-35), Bob Harvie (PA-01), Dr. Richard Pan (CA-06), Denise Powell (NE-02), Bobby Pulido (TX-35), Manny Rutinel (CO-8), Dr. Amish Shah (AZ-01), Randy Villegas (CA-22), and Marni von Wilpert (CA-48).

We may add more in the days ahead but we now have 24 House candidates - which may be enough for this small but mighty community. When you click on the donation link it now splits the contribution twelve ways. Individual links are coming soon, as our interviews with the 5 newbies -

CA 06 – Pan

CA 22 – Villegas

CA 48 – von Wilpert

CO 08 – Rutinel

AZ 01 – Shah

Keep working it peeps and thanks for all that you do - S

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Lisa M.'s avatar
Lisa M.
Jul 22

I’m in Texas and will call Cornyn today.

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