Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KBH's avatar
KBH
Jul 20

RIP to the three US service members who recently died in Trump and Bibi's outrageous war. Prayers for their loved ones.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Kate W's avatar
Kate W
Jul 20

Today I sent out the second in my series of emails to family and friends with info about Simon's House candidates. As before, there's a photo, a brief bio, links to their website and Simon's interview. I also included Georgia Dem Chair Charlie Bailey's interview to highlight the importance of strong state Dem parties. This email included Rebecca Bennett, Jamie Ager and Sarah Trone Garriott. The emails are formatted well enough to present a clear and clean look - I want them to be easily scanned - a photo and 2-3 sentence bio, and a couple of links if people want to delve into detail.

Feedback has been positive, and a few friends have told me they're forwarding them to others.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Simon Rosenberg
166 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simon Rosenberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture