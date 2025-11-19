Our Winning The House Campaigns - The Original Twelve And Now The Second Wave Too

7/31/26 - For many months now we’ve been supporting twelve intrepid candidates working to flip Republican held House seats blue in 2026, and reclaim the US House for us this year. These twelve are among the very best pick-up opportunities we have this cycle, and simply, if all twelve of these candidates win - despite the GOP’s efforts to illicitly rig the election - we will regain control of the House in 2027. It’s that simple.

Head here to meet their counterparts running to take the Senate away from Republicans.

A single ActBlue site allows you to give all twelve candidates with a donation split evenly among them. Or you can support each candidate individually by following the links below.

So far we’ve raised more than $1.5m for swing district House candidates this cycle, and $4m overall in the last two + years. Thanks to everyone here who has been part of this of incredibly important campaign.

We have now added 12 more candidates to our initial, intrepid 12 - Rebecca Bennett (NJ-07), Bob Brooks (PA-07), Cait Conley (NY-17), Johnny Garcia (TX-35), Bob Harvie (PA-01), Dr. Richard Pan (CA-06), Denise Powell (NE-02), Bobby Pulido (TX-15), Manny Rutinel (CO-08), Dr. Amish Shah (AZ-01), Randy Villegas (CA-22), and Marni von Wilpert (CA-48). We’ve created a second fund for this next round of endorsed candidates, which we are calling our Winning The House - Second Wave Fund. Many of these in our Second Wave have come through competitive primaries, and while battle-tested, are starting the general election with far fewer resources than the initial twelve.

Here’s how you can learn more and support our Second Wave candidates:

Rebecca Bennett (NJ-7) - Donate | Learn More and Volunteer | Watch Our Interview

Bob Brooks (PA-7) - Donate | Learn More and Volunteer | Watch Our Interview

Cait Conley (NY-17) - Donate | Learn More and Volunteer | Watch Our Interview

Johnny Garcia (TX-35) - Donate | Learn More and Volunteer | Watch Our Interview

Bob Harvie (PA-1) - Donate | Learn More and Volunteer | Watch Our Interview

Dr. Richard Pan (CA-6) - Donate | Learn more and Volunteer | Watch Interview

Denise Powell (NE-2) - Donate | Learn More and Volunteer | Watch Our Interview

Bobby Pulido (TX-15) - Donate | Learn More and Volunteer | Watch Our Interview

Manny Rutinel (CO-8) - Donate | Learn More and Volunteer | Watch Interview

Dr. Amish Shah (AZ-1) - Donate | Learn More and Volunteer

Randy Villegas (CA-22) - Donate | Learn More and Volunteer

Marni von Wilpert (CA-48) - Donate | Learn More and Volunteer

Here’s our original House-flipping 12:

Jamie Ager (NC-11) - Donate | Watch our first interview (March 2026) and new update (July 2026) | Learn More | Volunteer

Christina Bohannan (IA-1) - Donate | Watch our first interview (November 2025) and check-in (March 2026) with Christina Bohannan | Learn More | Volunteer

Rebecca Cooke (WI-3) - Donate | Watch our update from Rebecca Cooke | Learn More | Volunteer

Paige Cognetti (PA-8) - Donate | Watch our first interview (December 2025) and check-in (March 2026) from Mayor Cognetti | Learn More | Volunteer

Sarah Trone Garriott (IA-3) - Donate | Watch our first interview (April 2026) and check-in (July 2026) | Learn More | Volunteer

Elaine Luria (VA-2) - Donate | Learn More | Volunteer | Watch our interview with former Representative Luria

Sean McCann (MI-4) - Donate | Watch our new interview with Sen. McCann | Learn More | Volunteer

Jo Mendoza (AZ-6) - Donate | Watch our first interview (November 2025) and check-in (March 2026) with Jo Mendoza | Learn More | Volunteer

Chaz Molder (TN-5) - Donate | Watch our interview with Mayor Molder | Learn More | Volunteer

Jonathan Nez (AZ-2) - Donate | Watch our interview with President Nez | Learn More | Volunteer

Janelle Stelson (PA-10) - Donate | Watch our update from Janelle Stelson | Learn More | Volunteer

Shannon Taylor (VA-1) - Donate | Watch our interview with Shannon Taylor | Learn More | Volunteer

Many in our community may remember that in the 2024 cycle we raised almost $2.3m for House challengers, an enormous sum in these highly competitive races, and won 7 of the 16 races we targeted. It was a significant achievement by this community of generous, proud, and plucky patriots in a tough year at the top of the ticket.

While we are still raising money for what we call The Hopium House 7 - those newly elected House members whom we supported in 2024 - our emphasis here has always been on supporting open seat and challengers races and winning in red states and red places - the hard stuff - where our money and volunteer time can make the biggest difference.

Excited for this campaign and hope you will become a supporter (see my Nov. 2025 memo on why early money and support matters so much).

Keep working hard everyone!

We have a country to save and a Congress to flip! - Simon