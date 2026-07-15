Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Kim Probst's avatar
Kim Probst
Jul 15

I just saw an interview on The Contrarian of Kristin Hook who is running in TX-21. I've been so impressed by the folks that you've highlighted, and thought they were maybe outliers, but she's full of character, and articulate and clear as well. I'm guessing she's not on your winning the house list bc you've picked ones that are most likely to have a chance to flip their seats and maybe she's a long shot, but, like in soccer, initial shots at the goal don't always make it in, but the probing is necessary to eventually get one, so I hope the depth of good candidates will continue to run even if they don't make it in this time. I agree that character matters.

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