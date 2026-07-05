Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Veronica Z's avatar
Veronica Z
Jul 5

In our suburban neighborhood outside of Cincinnati, Ohio I watched the 4th of July parade with all of my neighbors. First came the homemade 250th Birthday float. Then about in the middle came the Democrat's float with about 50+ people marching and cheering. Finally, towards the end came the GOP float with exactly 6 people marching with it. They looked embarrassed.

Go USA!!!! Happy July 4th!!

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Vincent Dowling's avatar
Vincent Dowling
Jul 5

I agree strongly with this piece. Something else I would observe is that *Republicans* don't even use the language of virtue/morality anymore. I think at some point they have accepted that their party's only claim to legitimacy is force/violence and that they are no longer a force for good in the world. As a result, they have become deeply cynical and self loathing. That makes the opportunity that much greater for us and would be a disaster if we didn't take it.

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