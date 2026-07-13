Winning The Senate

Hopium has a fund that splits a single donation among the six candidates most likely to flip red Senate seats blue this November - Sherrod Brown (OH), Roy Cooper (NC), Troy Jackson (ME), Mary Peltola (AK), James Talarico (TX), and Josh Turek (IA). Our goal is to raise $1 million for these intrepid, courageous candidates this cycle. So far we’ve raised $609,100 towards our million dollar fundraising goal - thank you all!

You can also give to their campaigns directly, and to the campaign of incumbent Senator Jon Ossoff, through the links below.

Flips

Special Fund To Rush Troy Jackson $100,000 By August 10th - Donate Today! | $72,300 raised, $50,000 original goal, $100,000 new stretch goal | Friends we hit our original $50,000 goal in the first 24 hours of this new campaign to get Troy Jackson the resources to staff up, build out his campaign, and beat Susan Collins. Amazing - thank you all! | Watch our new interview with Troy

We aren’t stopping here - this early money really matters, and I want to now try to get to $100,000 by Friday, August 7th. Chip in today!

Roy Cooper For NC Senate - $131,100 raised, $250,000 goal - Donate | Learn more through my new discussion with Gov. Cooper

Mary Peltola For Alaska Senate - $119,100 raised, $250,000 goal - Donate | Learn more through my uplifting conversation with Mary Peltola as she fights to turn Alaska blue

James Talarico For Texas - $104,100 raised, $250,000 - Donate | Learn more from my inspiring interview with Rep. Talarico as he fights to turn Texas blue

Josh Turek For Iowa Senate - $36,700 raised, $250,000 goal - Donate | Learn more and volunteer | Watch my wonderful new interview with Josh Turek

Holds

Jon Ossoff For GA Senate - $204,200 raised, $250,000 goal - Donate | Learn more through my uplifting conversation with Senator Ossoff

Michigan - Coming Soon!





