Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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ArcticStones's avatar
ArcticStones
Jul 12Edited

Wow! Didn’t see this coming. The unexpected sudden death of Lindsay Graham, and McConnell’s obvious incapacity (whatever the details), must surely complicate Majority Leader John Thune’s Senate voting arithmetic.

I would love to see both replaced by able Democrats of integrity, although I realize my wish is unlikely to be fulfilled.

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Rich Kōji Streitfeld's avatar
Rich Kōji Streitfeld
Jul 12

Of course it is sad when people are ill and pass unexpectedly

That said these two are two who are very much responsible for the state we are in

Two who knew better about MAGA yet were only interested in power.

Not great legacies IMHO

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