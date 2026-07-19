Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Jeff Wincentsen's avatar
Jeff Wincentsen
Jul 19

I just donated a large amount of money to the following causes

Indivisible,

just run for something,

Vote Smart,

Vote riders,

Hopium causes, including

Winning the house and Senate 2026.

Winning the house - second wave

Winning the Senate.

Expanding the map.

Winning Georgia.

Winning Iowa.

Winning Maine

Winning Ohio

Hopium audacious expansion fund

Let’s go get’em!

Jeff

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David E.'s avatar
David E.
Jul 19

My wife and I received our primary ballots yesterday, and we voted yesterday. That's early voting. Oh, and my name is on ballot as I'm running for PCO.

Putting my money where my mouth is, I contributed, again, to the Winning Iowa fund.

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