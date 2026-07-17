Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Faith Wilson's avatar
Faith Wilson
Jul 17

My husband saw that someone called the speech last night The Pettysburgh Address and that couldn't be more appropriate.

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Vincent Dowling's avatar
Vincent Dowling
Jul 17

Very exciting news from Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania

“NEW: Josh Shapiro is ramping up his efforts to boost down-ballot Dems. He’s pouring $3.3 million into PA Dems’ biggest-ever coordinated campaign launching this weekend. It’s the latest midterm play from a potential 2028er.”

https://x.com/lisakashinsky/status/2078114859544146255

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