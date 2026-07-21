Greetings all. When things aren’t working for a President they usually course correct, find a better path, do things that are popular. This week Trump has chosen to double down on his major initiatives that are doing so much harm to the country, and making him historically unpopular. It’s a bit stunning to see. Let’s review….

The War Escalates, Energy Prices Rise, Trump Keeps Flailing - Trump’s first gambit to end the war - surrender - was never sustainable for it turned over the Strait of Hormuz to Iran, leaving them a far stronger power than before. Unable to accept this humiliation and defeat, Trump has restarted his lost war, and is hoping somehow this all gets better for him by doing exactly what he did before that already did not work.

In the meantime oil and gas prices are rising, soldiers are dying, the Pentagon keeps spending money like a drunken sailor, the Middle East is ablaze again, the cost to our economy and the global economy continue to soar, and Iran’s allies, the Houthis of Yemen, are now threatening to open up a new front in the war by closing another vital strait in the region, the Bab al-Mandab, at the bottom of the Red Sea. Yes, as bad as Trump’s failed war keeps failing it could get worse in these closing days of the 2026 election.

Rising Costs, New Tariffs, Slower Job Growth, Fewer Benefits - The renewed war has caused Brent crude to hit $90 a barrel and US gas prices to hit $4 a gallon again. This week the legal authority for Trump’s temporary global tariffs run out and rather than letting them expire and prices to come down Trump is furiously using every trick he has to replace them with new ones. These new tariffs include a new 25% tariff against Brazil and a new 50% tariff against Canada.

So to be clear two months before voting begins here in the US Trump could have allowed his tariffs to expire, lowing prices for Americans. Instead he has chosen to levy new tariffs, keeping prices high. This is something every Democratic candidate should make central to their closing campaign arguments this summer and fall.

The NYT has three additional stories today documenting the harm Trump is doing to every day Americans.

Story one - Trump is purposefully causing your utility bills to rise:

Story two - mass deportation and revocation of TPS is depriving senior citizens the care they need. Trump is purposefully and intentionally causing harm to our seniors, and is causing insurance prices to rise and care be harder to find for tens of millions more in red and blue places alike:

Story three - In Arizona half of all people on SNAP have lost their benefits since the big ugly bill passed last year. Half. Here’s more from The NYT (gift link):

The number of Arizonans getting SNAP benefits has fallen by about half in less than a year, a remarkable drop in nutrition aid that may preview the program’s future nationwide following a landmark law to limit assistance that President Trump championed last year. Many of the 440,000 Arizonans dropped from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — food stamps — remain eligible for help. But the new law establishes steep penalties on states that make too many mistakes when awarding benefits. To avoid those costs, which are so large that state officials say they could end the program, Arizona increased the paperwork that applicants must file, even as it cut the staff to review it. The result, aid-seekers and officials both say, has been bureaucratic chaos. It can take months to reach besieged caseworkers, and offices have gone as far as asking people with panhandling income for verification from strangers dropping cash in their jar. Arizonans losing SNAP say they are skipping meals, quarreling over food, and missing rent payments to restock pantry shelves. For the first time, monthly visits to the state’s food banks — private charities — have exceeded enrollment in SNAP, the government’s main nutrition safety net.

One of the many heartbreaking stories from this terrific NYT reporting

In the past year the number of people receiving SNAP benefits - food that is, food people need to stay alive - has dropped from 42 million to 37.3 million, far exceeding CBO’s estimates for how many people would lose their benefits this year. This Arizona story - heartbreaking, terrifying - suggests that the new barriers Trump and Republicans have put on access to SNAP may to be making people lose their benefits far faster than anyone anticipated, causing even more misery among poorest families in the US.

So two months before voting begins Trump isn’t doing things to make people’s lives better and more affordable, as he promised - he’s makings things more expensive, and our lives worse, on purpose. For in his greed and his gluttony and his “more for me, less for all of you” approach to governing it has become clear he simply doesn’t give a shit about the American people - only himself.

No group of people have ever deserved to be voted out of office as these rancid Republicans champions of what I’ve called a new politics of misery.

Today at 4pm ET the formidable team of Garcia and Blumenthal hold one of their bi-cameral oversight hearings, which you can watch here. Appropriately, it is about his vainglorious Let Them Eat Cakey efforts to remake the nation’s capital in his image:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 4 p.m. ET, U.S. Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ranking Member of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, will convene a bicameral public forum to receive testimony on Donald Trump’s wasteful spending on his vanity projects throughout the nation’s capital, including the White House ballroom, Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Triumphal Arch, and renaming of the Kennedy Center. The forum, “Monumental Waste: How Donald Trump Is Spending Millions Destroying American Landmarks” will shine a light on the blatant corruption surrounding the various projects the President has advanced and call attention to Trump’s efforts to use taxpayer dollars to leave an indelible imprint on our nation’s capital.

Finally, we got the July Strength in Numbers poll today and it continues to show Democrats with strong leads on things that matter:

And yes, my friends, let’s channel the outrage, the disappointment, the frustration, our patriotism, and love of country, for it is time…..

To Do More And Worry Less!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Winning The House and Senate In 2026

Hopium’s Winning The House Campaign - $995,100 raised, $1,000,000 goal - Donate | Donate to all twelve of our endorsed House challengers with a single contribution split twelve ways | Get to know Jamie Ager (NC-11), Christina Bohannan (IA-01), Paige Cognetti (PA-08), Rebecca Cooke (WI-03), Elaine Luria (VA-02), Sean McCann (MI-04), Jo Mendoza (AZ-06), Chaz Molder (TN-05), Jonathan Nez (AZ-02), Janelle Stelson (PA-10), Shannon Taylor (VA-01), and Sarah Trone Garriott (IA-03) by watching our recently recorded Hopium interviews.

Friends, if these twelve courageous candidates win, the House will flip, even with Callais and their rancid mid-decade redistricting. So eyes on the prize here everyone!

Winning The House - The Second Wave Fund - $182,100 raised, $250,000 goal - Donate | We’ve launched a second House fund, one targeting candidates who’ve recently emerged from primaries or running in new districts. Our initial crew is Rebecca Bennett (NJ-07), Bob Brooks (PA-07), Cait Conley (NY-17), Johnny Garcia (TX-35), Bob Harvie (PA-01), Denise Powell (NE-02), and Bobby Pulido (TX-15).

A donation to the Second Wave Fund is split evenly among these seven, and more as other worthy candidates emerge from their primaries. Our total above includes money we’ve raised for directly for each candidate. You can watch interviews with all of seven of these intrepid leaders here. We are off to a great start here everyone!

Winning The Senate - $505,100 raised, $1,000,000 goal - Donate | This new fund splits a single donation to our five candidates must likely to flip a Senate seat this November - Sherrod Brown (OH), Roy Cooper (NC), Mary Peltola (AK), James Talarico (TX), and Josh Turek (IA). Our working total Cincludes what we’ve raised for these five so far through direct donations to their campaigns. You can watch our interviews with each of these great candidates and/or contribute directly to any of them here.

Expanding The Map - Investing And Winning In Key Battleground And Expansion States

Winning Georgia (New) - $8,300 raised, $250,000 goal - Donate | This new fund split a contribution three ways among Senator Jon Ossoff, gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms, and the Georgia Democratic Party | Watch my new interview with Georgia Dem Chair Charlie Bailey

Winning Iowa - $25,500 raised, $250,000 goal - Donate | Our Winning Iowa fund splits a contribution three ways - to Josh Turek for Senate, to our gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand, and to the Iowa Democratic Party | Watch my new interview with the great Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party Rita Hart

Winning Maine - $67,600 raised, $75,000 goal - Donate | Right now this fund is only supporting the Maine Democratic Party to help them get through this challenging process of selecting a new Senate nominee but will expand in coming days to include both our gubernatorial candidate, Hannah Pingree, and our eventual Senate nominee too. Thanks to all of you who have rallied for the Maine Dems in the past few days - it’s a big deal! | Watch our new interview with the inspiring Executive Director of the Maine Dems Devon Murphy-Anderson

Winning Ohio - $180,100 raised, $250,000 goal - Donate | Our new campaign splits contributions evenly among Sherrod Brown, the Acton-Pepper ticket, and the Ohio Democratic Party and its terrific Chair, Kathleen Clyde.

Hopium’s Audacious Expansion Fund - $634,100 raised, $1,000,000 goal - Donate | Join our campaign that has helped expand our map by investing in the Democratic Parties of Alaska, Florida, Iowa, Maine, and Texas, all now central battlegrounds in the 2026 election | Contribute to all five state parties with one contribution split evenly among these five critical battlegrounds | Catch interviews with the five intrepid state chairs leading their troops into battle this year - will get you fired up!

Current 2026 Election Analysis

A Few More Things To Do

Let’s work to make sure everyone you know is Voting Early this year, and learn more about how our political battlefield is evolving this cycle; bring our Resolutions Project to your community; and fight for Hopium’s Agenda today and everyday!

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Join Our July Paid Subscriber Drive!

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Keep working hard everyone. And remember - Hopium is hope with a plan. We don’t just hope tomorrow will be better than today. We do the work to make it so…..