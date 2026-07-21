Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Ann Dixon's avatar
Ann Dixon
Jul 21

Hi all, news from Pennsylvania is that our governor, Josh Shapiro, is “using his broad popularity and giant cash stockpile to boost Democratic candidates downballot in competitive elections across Pennsylvania while he campaigns for his own reelection bid.”

From The Philadelphia Inquirer:

Shapiro takes new step in boosting Democrats in both state and federal swing districts

https://www.inquirer.com/politics/pennsylvania/josh-shapiro-pennsylvania-democratic-party-candidates-20260718.html?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=ios&utm_campaign=app_ios_article_share&utm_content=TQJAILBZQRDTNKWUA2EN5NE2OU

Shapiro joined the Pennsylvania Democratic Party Saturday to launch a new effort that will pool donations for field offices, signage, and volunteers.

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Deborah Potter's avatar
Deborah Potter
Jul 21

22% of people in NM depend on SNAP benefits, the highest percent in the nation (~466,100 people). Democrats planned ahead for a loss of federal funding for SNAP. Last fall Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Legislature appropriated $30 million onto existing EBT cards for temporary, state-funded food assistance for current recipients affected by the federal cuts. https://tinyurl.com/SNAP-NM

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