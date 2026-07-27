Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Catherine Giovannoni's avatar
Catherine Giovannoni
6d

Simon, thank you for sharing Leader Jeffries' speech. No one can say that Dems aren't running on what they're FOR, not just on being AGAINST Trump. (If I have one small criticism, I'd drop the "on Day One we'll . . . ." talk. We may not be able to get these measures through a Trump veto if we don't get big majorities in the House and Senate. "We'll get to work on Day One to . . . ." would be better. Small edit.)

Jon Ossoff gave another great speech this weekend, specifically tying Trump's actions to "evil" and "wickedness." He seems to do really well with these sermons in churches.

I called Congressman Raskin and Senators Alsobrooks and Van Hollen to say that Trump's social media posting this weekend shows how out of touch with reality he is and that he's a danger to us and the rest of the world. He must be removed from office as soon as possible. I'm working on postcards to Ohio voters today.

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Nora
6d

This morning: Called Senators Cornyn and Cruz about Todd Blanche. Called their Washington offices, but will now call the Texas office of each of them. Donated $100 to Troy Jackson (wish it could be more, but that's how much I can afford). Talked to 3 people this week who were criticizing the Democratic Party, citing, with logic and facts, all we have talked about here. After we chatted, they said, "Thank you; I didn't know." I speak to an average of 3 people a week about this including in person and online. I can see the impact it has had on people who were posting critical comments online. Thanks, Community; thanks, Simon.

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