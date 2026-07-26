Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Vincent Dowling's avatar
Vincent Dowling
7d

Incredible new reporting from WaPo on Republican concerns about lack of base enthusiasm

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/07/26/republican-enthusiasm-problem-hits-even-core-voters/

"In reliably red Iowa—where open governor & Senate races look surprisingly competitive—AFP Action door-knocking in suburban Des Moines found voters critical of the Iran war and high inflation. Some even say they’ll back Democrats this fall."

"Cygnal’s Mitchell Brown: Dems as fired up as 2018 (when they flipped House). GOP lagging hard. Young men under 40—key to Trump’s ‘24 wins—most at risk over economy/prices."

So encouraging for us. Let's keep it up!

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KBH's avatar
KBH
7d

Love the wins by Katie Phang and the Dem AGs. Also another win in the First Circuit Court of Appeals, refusing to rescind the injunction issued by the lower District Court blocking Trump's Executive Order that attempted to restrict mail-in ballots (among other pernicious things). Keep it going!

Kicked in for Hopium's Troy Jackson fund. Let's retire Susan Collins and her overworked clutched pearls!

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