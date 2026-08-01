Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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PianoManSteve's avatar
PianoManSteve
1dEdited

I do not know how this ends, but this is just so unsustainable. And I’ve never seen anything like it, not just in politics, but in life! It doesn’t matter how deep of a hole this guy finds himself in, he just keeps asking for a more powerful version of a shovel. I think at this point we’re at an oil drill… I don’t know how his presidency sustains through four years unless the constitution completely collapses. And I am cautiously optimistic that the American people aren’t gonna let that happen. But Jesus, the insanity is at a level that’s just incomprehensible 🤯🤯🤯

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karenwestcoast's avatar
karenwestcoast
1d

And he just keeps digging! He is now eroding his own congressional support, voters and media cronies. People are exhausted! This week, I will register new Democrat voters in CA 13 (Stockton/Adam Grey). I am also giving money to Peltola, Acton and Jackson.

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