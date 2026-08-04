Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Simon Rosenberg
11h

Testing.....

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Robert F. W. Whitlock's avatar
Robert F. W. Whitlock
11h

Stood on an interstate highway overpass bridge on a Main Street and held a sign reading, “VOTE - Early - Use a ballot box- Talk about voting with everyone!”

Talked to a friends who waited until yesterday to drop off ballots and they said there were lines at the drop boxes!

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