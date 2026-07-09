Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Sukey Pett's avatar
Sukey Pett
Jul 9

Platner's video was FOUL. He was whining about the unfairness of the Mean Democrats. He owes a huge apology to the voters of Maine. He lied to them and let them down.

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Dan Sescleifer's avatar
Dan Sescleifer
Jul 9

Glad Platner is gone. Please keep Chuck Schumer as far away as possible from the selection decision for the next Democratic candidate.

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