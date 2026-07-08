Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Simon Rosenberg
Jul 8

Several of you have asked about what happened with my attempt to get an interview with Platner. We contacted the campaign. They responded. I told them we had endorsed and wanted him to come address our community. I didn't hear back. I tried twice more. I never heard from them. This was about a month ago.

It also should be noted that while the Politico story dropped 48 hours ago the campaign has known this story was coming for at least two weeks. And yet here we are, still waiting for this ridiculous campaign to come to an end.

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kitkatmia
Jul 8

donated to maine dems! seems like they have a good roster of candidates to choose from. there will be a process established. lawrence last nite pretty much summed up platner faux working class credentials.

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