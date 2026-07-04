Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Simon Rosenberg
Jul 4

Our great candidate from North Carolina Jamie Ager just sent this out this wonderful note.....

What America Means To Me

Happy Independence Day! On this 250th birthday of our great nation I'm thinking about what America really means to me.

It's watching the sun rise over our farm before the rest of the world is awake. It's raising my three boys to understand the value of hard work, honesty, and keeping your word. It's twenty-five employees here at Hickory Nut Gap whose families have become my family, too. It's neighbors showing up when storms roll through, church dinners (with banana pudding!) that bring a community together, Friday night football, county fairs, and family dinners.

That's America to me. Growing up on a farm teaches you that some things can't be rushed — you plant seeds long before you see a harvest. You take care of the land because you know someone else will depend on it after it's gone.

I've always believed our country deserves that same kind of stewardship. It's why Amy and I have spent our lives tending to the same land my family has for generations, and it's why I decided to run for Congress. I believe the values that build communities across North Carolina — hard work, personal responsibility, and neighbors helping neighbors — are exactly what's been missing in Washington.

And it's our job to help make this experiment in self-rule work for the long term. We are the stewards of this great country.

This Independence Day, I'm grateful for the freedoms we enjoy, for the people who have sacrificed to protect them, and for the opportunity to do my part to serve the state and country that have given my family so much.

Have a safe, joyful, and blessed Fourth of July.

Jamie Ager

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Madam Geoffrin's avatar
Madam Geoffrin
Jul 4

The joy I have felt watching my diverse hometown of NYC celebrate the Knicks, and the Americas hosting the World Cup, has nourished my soul.

Happy birthday USA! I still believe you’re worth the effort!!

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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