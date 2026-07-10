Greetings all. The Maine Secretary of State’s office just posted this announcement on their web site:

So the process for picking our next Senate candidate in Maine has officially begun. The Maine Democratic Party will be releasing their plan for these next 17 days soon - yes we must have a new nominee in just 17 days. Watch the latest video from the MPD and learn more about they’ve done so far in this morning’s post:

We’ve now raised $40,000 for the Maine Democratic Party to help them cover the costs of running this very rushed process and putting on a Convention. Our goal is $50,000 - can you chip in today? They are doing a great job under very challenging circumstances and deserve our support. I am very grateful to everyone who has stepped up to support the gritty Maine Dems these past few days - thank you all!

Support The Gritty Maine Dems Today!

While winning the Maine Senate race will be hard we can do hard things people!

Happy Friday all. More tomorrow - Simon

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