Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Kate W's avatar
Kate W
Jul 10

self report: Today I started a project to help spread the word about Hopium’s candidates. I will be sending a series of emails to friends and family. Each email will highlight 2 or 3 Hopium chosen candidates with a photo, a very brief bio (two - three sentences) and links to Simon’s interview and the candidate's web site. The idea is to offer a short, simple, manageable amount of info. The candidates in my first email are Paige Cognetti, Johnny Garcia and Denise Powell.

A friend who organizes a large group of postcarders just sent my first email to her group. She immediately got several very positive and appreciative replies. So many people don't know anything about the surge of wonderful people stepping up to run for elected office. I certainly wouldn't if I didn't read Hopium!

I’m hoping that smaller bites of info with a maximum of 2-3 candidates at a time will encourage people to open at least one of the interviews every week. And of course I'll also encourage people to spread the word and forward the emails

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Catherine Giovannoni's avatar
Catherine Giovannoni
Jul 10

Thanks, Simon! Good news on the governor front! Controlling those states will be especially important come 2028.

I called Congressman Raskin and Senators Alsobrooks and Van Hollen about Trump's continued destruction of DC and to say that he's not in touch with reality and must be removed from office. I'm writing postcards to Ohio voters today.

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