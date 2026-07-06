Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Richard's avatar
Richard
Jul 6

Abandoning Ukraine to Russian aggression will be another dark stain upon our blemished past.

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Vincent Dowling's avatar
Vincent Dowling
Jul 6Edited

(this is a copy of my comments from yesterday on Mallory McMorrow dropping out of the race https://substack.com/@vindiesel9876/note/c-288849844?r=a36n2&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web)

Mallory McMorrow has dropped out of the Michigan Senate Race. I supported her and am sad to see her drop out but nonetheless I think this was the right decision, as it will allow a fair 1 on 1 contest between the top two candidates.

Now that Mallory has dropped out, I am supporting Haley Stevens. I appreciate Dr. El-Sayed’s powerful background and his charismatic leadership, but I am concerned about some of his positions (defund the police, abolish ICE, medicare for all) that are not well suited for a swing state like Michigan. Also, I consider his active campaigning with Hasan Piker in this campaign as an example of really bad judgment and evidence that he doesn’t understand what it takes to win in a state like Michigan.

Finally, I wish both Haley and Dr. El-Sayed the best and I expect that whoever wins the primary that we all come together and focus on defeating Mike Rogers in the general election and winning the Senate.

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