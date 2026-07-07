Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Simon Rosenberg
Jul 7Edited

The broader Platner universe - Mamdani, Bernie, Ro Khanna - have now all called on him to step aside.

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PianoManSteve
Jul 7Edited

You know I’m just gonna admit it… I got sucked into the excitement around Platner. He was a very compelling speaker, and I loved his populist agenda. I was never comfortable with the degree to which he was running against the Democratic Party itself… I think an awfully good metric going forward is that if someone is running against the party instead of against the person or people in their primary field, there could be trouble afoot. I’m sure some of them have good intentions under it all, but this is a situation ripe for opportunistic grifters who want to take advantage of an impassioned voter base.

I have tried, not just for myself, but for my family and my circle of friends and influence to be the keeper of the Democratic Party’s overall story, which much like America as a whole, has blind spots, disgrace, and to put it the most positively, insufficiencies. But it is also a political project that mirrors the best of what America has always been. It has evolved… It has tried to meet the moment. The Democratic Party is a place where bold, and flawed leaders have taken a stand at a moment when the United States needed it most to change for the better… Certainly under pressure, because the party is nothing but an organization that responds to people.

But the history of our party is one where we had an important lock on electoral votes in the south as well as big congressional majorities that were stable in both chambers save maybe four or six years total in just the Senate between 1955 and 1995… and yet, Lyndon Johnson, a man who came from the Jim Crow south, at the moment when it was actually possible and when history was on the line, used all of his political leverage and pushed through the civil rights act and the voting rights act. And he knew when he did it that he would be unraveling our supremacy in the south for at least a couple of generations. And we have paid a very heavy political price for that decision and yet, nothing makes me more proud to be a Democrat than knowing that that’s part of our history.

Because history called and we did the right fucking thing. And you contrast that with what the Republicans did. Standing on top of the legacy that was established by who is generally considered our nation‘s greatest president, and who will forever be known as the man who saved the union and emancipated the slaves… And what did they do in the exact same moment? They decided that they would go after the disaffected white supremacists and build a voting coalition around them so that they could grab power. Instead of helping us bake into the culture permanently that white supremacy is un-American and will never be tolerated again, they hopped in bed with the same motherfuckers that had been controlling our apparatus for too long, and then with massive funding from the wealthiest oligarchy to ever roam planet Earth, they commenced on a 60 year project to wage the most divisive, ugly, cynical politics on the American people that we have seen since the Civil War. They have pitted neighbor against neighbor, they have done everything they can to control as much of the discourse as possible through media consolidation so that they can convince Americans that “some“ of us aren’t American enough, aren’t patriotic enough, aren’t moral enough, aren’t strong enough, and don’t look right.

I don’t know how you could possibly betray the two central projects of Abraham Lincoln‘s presidency and the mark that he left on history more than to try to keep white supremacy permanently embroiled in our culture as the social expectation, and then to use that to divide America as much as possible. For Christ’s sake, it’s a betrayal of all of us, but I can’t even believe what a staggering betrayal of their foundational leader it is.

I could write a 50 page essay right now on all the things starting with the new deal and moving into the present day that make me proud to be a Democrat, and where the Democratic Party, even when they fell short of everything that I hoped for, was the one trying to meet the moment and make this a better country. And I have reams of evidence of how the country is in fact better because the Democratic Party was governing.

It’s been a very difficult decade, and the decade that we’ve lived through is a culmination of six decades worth of bullshit propaganda, and a relentless assault on our national comity and shared national community… And it’s been very deliberate. We have had some bad apples, but we have been a good political party. And as the American people have changed, we have changed. Especially in this moment, for all of our perceived flaws and faults, I’ve fucking had it… We are not the party the people should be running against. Especially people who want to appear next to our brand on a ballot.

I love the fresh blood coming in and I think there is room for aggressive populism in our ranks, but run against your opponents in the primary and pledge to make the Democratic Caucus better, don’t run against the party itself, as if we’ve done nothing but fuck things up… Because it is not true… Not even a little. We should all be proud of our collective accomplishments and that does not take away our right and obligation to be disappointed in what yet remains to be done and the times when we weren’t strong enough to stop something bad from happening. This is my team, and I’m fucking proud of it. 🇺🇸

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