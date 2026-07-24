Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Ron Keffer's avatar
Ron Keffer
Jul 24Edited

This is a meaty and important Hopium. The TMZ ad hoc interview with Haley Stevens alone is worth the price of admission. The quotes and comments about the mainline DSA are appropriate. The offshoots that feature people like Bernie and Mamdani are sensible, liberal manifestations, but the main group has been and continues to be wildly erratic and takes positions that are extreme, harmful, and just nuts. Musk must end up in prison, along with many other members of the conspiracy against our democracy. He is a warped abomination. The polls are encouraging, but this rebirth of democracy will not come easily, even if we get the enormous turnout and huge wins we need and want. After the votes are counted we’ll have to defend our wins and beginning in January, we must, MUST, immediately begin to hold the criminal elements of this group of miscreants accountable. We cannot do a Gerald Ford and let bygones be bygones. Their treason must result in severe consequences!!

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Catherine Giovannoni's avatar
Catherine Giovannoni
Jul 24

Simon, thanks for the good info! I loved the video of Haley; I don't know much about her but she seems like a great person!

I sent a little bit to Jonathan Nez; I really hope he wins. I called Congressman Raskin and Senators Alsobrooks and Van Hollen to ask them to please do whatever they can to stop Trump from destroying DC and to say that Trump is not in touch with reality and must be removed from office as soon as possible. I'm writing postcards to Ohio voters today.

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