Morning all. Todd Blanche still does not have the votes and we need to keep calling. Here’s Politico this morning:

Sen. John Cornyn said Monday he will not support Todd Blanche’s confirmation as attorney general absent a written modification to the settlement agreement President Donald Trump entered into with his own administration. Opposition from the Texas Republican could sink Blanche’s nomination in a highly anticipated Judiciary Committee vote scheduled for Thursday. While Cornyn said he is in talks with Blanche and others at the Justice Department, he has not secured changes he has demanded to the settlement agreement between Trump and the IRS. Those include formally rescinding a proposed $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization fund” and restricting the scope of tax audit immunity granted to the president and his family.

Call your Senators, especially Cornyn and Tillis, and call them again! For there is little good will between the White House and Senate Republicans right now. Trump and Thune are back at war, and the Senate is descending into a Trumpian-driven chaos. From The Hill this morning:

President Trump and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) clashed on Monday over the idea of canceling the Senate’s August recess to debate the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE America) Act, Trump’s No. 1 legislative priority. Thune warned against wasting time on a bill that has already failed multiple times on the Senate floor, while rebuffing Trump’s repeated demands that the Senate abolish the filibuster to pass the election reform bill. The Republican leader noted that Trump has already heard directly from other GOP senators that there aren’t enough votes to change the Senate’s rules. “If I thought there was a path to getting a result, I’m all for it. … We voted on it two, three, four, five times already, had it up on the floor for an extended period of time. Show me how this ends. What’s the picture of victory at the end?” Thune said Monday as he walked into the Capitol. “If we are going to be sitting here in endless quorum calls, I don’t know if that’s in anybody’s best interest,” Thune said, noting that vulnerable GOP incumbents, such as Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Jon Husted (Ohio) and Dan Sullivan (Alaska), need to get back to their home states to campaign ahead of the November election. Thune’s comments came after Trump demanded that Senate Republicans scrap the five-week August recess to pass a sweeping election reform proposal that would place restrictions on mail-in ballots, and require people to provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote and present photo ID when casting a ballot. “John Thune should not allow the United States Senate to ‘leave town’ until it passes The Save America Act or, far better still, TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER, where Republicans can then quickly pass everything they ever dreamed of,” Trump posted on Truth Social. Trump’s closest Senate allies are further ramping up pressure on Thune by vowing to object to motions to adjourn the Senate for August, which could force Republicans to take tough votes to go on recess. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), a leading proponent of the SAVE America Act, spearheaded the pressure campaign on Thune through social media. “@LeaderJohnThune, I hereby object to any effort to put the Senate into recess in August — at least until such time as the Senate has passed the SAVE America Act,” he wrote online. He warned Thune to “not assume you have my consent” to send senators home for the five-week recess without calling a vote on the matter.

Bibi and Zelenskky are in DC today for Lindsay Graham’s funeral and both will be meeting with Trump. Expect news from both meetings this morning. In a related story the Washington Post is reporting that the Trump/Witkoff/Kushner Board Of Peace plan for Gaza is failing. Shocker!

Worsening extreme weather in Europe is going to create much more momentum for policies to accelerate the energy transition on a continent already doing everything it can to wean itself from Russian energy dependence. Here’s the UN Climate UN’s climate chief Simon Stiell in The Guardian story:

“The climate alarm is blaring, from every direction. Around the world, climate-driven disasters are reaching nightmare proportions, as the costs of humanity’s addiction to burning coal, oil and gas keep spiraling upwards. These record-breaking wildfires tearing through France, Spain and other parts of Europe, forcing mass evacuations and hammering regional and national economies, follow brutal heatwaves that have dried out landscapes. With the mercury set to soar again this week, the awful costs of this climate crisis – both human and economic – are now reaching national emergency levels.”

After rancid Trumpian attacks against her CNN’s Kaitlin Collins went on The Daily Show yesterday to talk about it all. It is worth a watch:

Now let’s spend some with new data from the polling consortium Navigator. I thought this was a remarkable visualization of Trump’s decline:

Fully 19% - one in five - of Trump voters regret their vote:

In data that should be scaring the crap out of the GOP voters blame Trump and the Republicans for higher costs and their struggles. In our communications we should be blaming Republicans - not corporations, oligarchs, or price gouging - for a more higher prices and a more challenging economy:

Voters blame the tariffs and the war for their highest costs, as they should for these are the actions that have slowed growth and raised prices in the US:

Here’s how the Washington Post covered Trump’s campaign stop in MI-7 yesterday. He’s no longer getting the benefit of the doubt in legacy media coverage, and cannot wish away their clear failure to deliver for voters:

Our candidate in VA-02, Elaine Luria, has released her first ad of her campaign:

Ohio Gubernational candidate Amy Acton has released the first ad of her general election campaign:

and yes, my friends, it is that time again…..

Time To Go To Work!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Winning The House and Senate In 2026

Special Fund To Rush Troy Jackson $100,000 By August 10th - Donate Today! | $55,000 raised, $50,000 original goal, $100,000 new stretch goal | Friends we hit our original $50,000 goal in the first 24 hours of this new campaign to get Troy Jackson the resources to staff up, build out his campaign, and beat Susan Collins. Amazing - thank you all!

We aren’t stopping here - this early money really matters, and I want to now try to get to $100,000 by Friday, August 7th. Chip in today!

Our Winning The House Campaign - $1,115,100 raised, $1,250,000 goal (new stretch goal) - Donate | Donate to all twelve of our initial wave of House challengers with a single contribution split twelve ways | Get to know Jamie Ager (NC-11), Christina Bohannan (IA-01), Paige Cognetti (PA-08), Rebecca Cooke (WI-03), Elaine Luria (VA-02), Sean McCann (MI-04), Jo Mendoza (AZ-06), Chaz Molder (TN-05), Jonathan Nez (AZ-02), Janelle Stelson (PA-10), Shannon Taylor (VA-01), and Sarah Trone Garriott (IA-03) by watching our recently recorded Hopium interviews.

Friends, if these twelve courageous candidates win, the House will flip, even with Callais and their rancid mid-decade redistricting. So eyes on the prize here everyone!

Winning The House - The Second Wave Fund (Newly Expanded) - $223,100 raised, $500,000 goal - Donate | We’ve launched a second House fund, one supporting candidates who’ve emerged from recent primaries and need a bit more help. Our newly expanded list now features Rebecca Bennett (NJ-07), Bob Brooks (PA-07), Cait Conley (NY-17), Johnny Garcia (TX-35), Bob Harvie (PA-01), Dr. Richard Pan (CA-06), Denise Powell (NE-02), Bobby Pulido (TX-15), Manny Rutinel (CO-8), Dr. Amish Shah (AZ-01), Randy Villegas (CA-22), and Marni von Wilpert (CA-48).

A donation to the Second Wave Fund is split evenly among these twelve, and more as other worthy candidates emerge from their primaries. Our total above includes money we’ve raised for directly for each candidate. You can watch interviews with those who’ve interviewed so far here. We are off to a great start here everyone!

Winning The Senate - $577,600 raised, $1,000,000 goal - Donate | This new fund splits a single donation to our six candidates must likely to flip a Senate seat this November - Sherrod Brown (OH), Roy Cooper (NC), Mary Peltola (AK), James Talarico (TX), Troy Jackson (ME), and Josh Turek (IA). Our working total includes what we’ve raised for these six so far through direct donations to their campaigns. You can watch our interviews with each of these great candidates and/or contribute directly to any of them here.

Expanding The Map - Investing And Winning In Key Battleground And Expansion States

Winning Georgia (New) - $24,900 raised, $250,000 goal - Donate | This new fund splits a contribution three ways among Senator Jon Ossoff, gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms, and the Georgia Democratic Party | Watch my new interview with Georgia Dem Chair Charlie Bailey to get a terrific overview of the opportunities we have in Georgia this cycle

Winning Iowa - $27,200 raised, $250,000 goal - Donate | Our Winning Iowa fund splits a contribution three ways - to Josh Turek for Senate, to our gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand, and to the Iowa Democratic Party | Watch my new interview with the great Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party Rita Hart to get an overview of why this is a year of such opportunity in Iowa

Winning Maine - $73,900 raised, $75,000 goal - Donate | We set up this fund to help the Maine Dems get through our nominating process. With this community’s strong response we put up almost a third of the resources needed for what became a very successful process to pick a nominee. We had a big return on this investment - thank you all! | Watch our interview with the inspiring Executive Director of the Maine Dems Devon Murphy-Anderson | We are keeping this fund up for we behind in Maine and need to keep building our momentum there

Winning Ohio - $182,100 raised, $250,000 goal - Donate | Our campaign splits contributions evenly among Sherrod Brown, the Acton-Pepper ticket, and the Ohio Democratic Party and its terrific Chair, Kathleen Clyde

Hopium’s Audacious Expansion Fund - $638,100 raised, $1,000,000 goal - Donate | Join our campaign that has helped expand our map by investing in the Democratic Parties of Alaska, Florida, Iowa, Maine, and Texas, all now central battlegrounds in the 2026 election | Contribute to all five state parties with one contribution split evenly among these five critical battlegrounds | Catch interviews with the five intrepid state chairs leading their troops into battle this year - will get you fired up!

Please use the paid subscriber chat to self-report the good trouble you make each day.

Many are asking about the news coming from the DNC these days. Rather than commenting I will let Chair Ken Martin speak for himself through a new memo he just published, The DNC Is Building a Democratic Party That Can Win the Moment and Win the Future. It is well worth your time.

Keep working hard everyone. We have a country to save, and elections to win, together! - Simon