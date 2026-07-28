Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth T.'s avatar
Elizabeth T.
5d

Self report: I just got back from a week in the NC mountains. I called Tillis and Budd every day, as usual. I was astonished to see a lot of Jamie Ager signs but NO Chuck Edwards signs. And NO Trump signs anywhere, and I had to take a detour through solidly red NC to get home. Not a single Trump sign! I am so happy.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Lisa Iannucci's avatar
Lisa Iannucci
5d

Hi all - there's a fantastic, sobering new piece in The Contrarian on how we got here and the task that lies before us. It's an analysis of the "long game" that was the right's response to the successes of the Great Society, New Deal, etc. - the Powell memo and all that ensued. The thesis is that the "long game" was comprehensive and took decades, and that we must think on those terms, too.

From the article: "The question [now] is whether those who seek a different future are prepared to build the institutions, develop the leaders, and sustain the commitment necessary to shape the next generation of constitutional change. If history has taught us anything, it is that those who fail to understand how power is accumulated rarely succeed in changing its course." Here's the full piece: https://www.contrariannews.org/p/the-long-game

The Progressive Turnout Project reports great results from last year's News Boosting postcard project, and are doing it again this fall in Texas and Alaska. Here's another way to support our great candidates, Peltola & Talarico! Sign up here: https://secure.ngpvan.com/NPCPSG0VaUqaLw7w6AbNDg2

They still need folks to write postcards to states & key House races, too. Sign up for that here: https://secure.ngpvan.com/bcp6GpoxVEC3b1bF0GqgZg2

Keep going!

Reply
Share
25 replies
193 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simon Rosenberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture