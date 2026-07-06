Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Deborah Potter's avatar
Deborah Potter
Jul 6

This message from the DNC is in my inbox this morning.

When We Count

Voter Registration Training Series

Building a blue electorate starts from the ground up, and expanding our voter base is the single most effective way to secure Democratic victories.

This month, the DNC is launching Voter Registration Best Practices, an exclusive four-part virtual training series designed to equip our partners with the data-driven strategies, resources, and refined tactics developed through our premier When We Count program.

Whether you are looking to scale up your organization’s digital footprint, sharpen your volunteer messaging, or optimize in-person field tactics, this series has something for everyone.

Link for more info. https://democrats.org/when-we-count/

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Laura Camp's avatar
Laura Camp
Jul 6

As a US Soccer fan, this FIFA decision puts a partisan pall on the team’s efforts. If Balogun scores, if the US wins this or other games, there will always be an asterisk. I’m appalled. I believe the US could have won this game without him. Epic corruption hits our beloved team. Shame on US soccer for participating in this.

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