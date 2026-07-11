Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Deborah Potter's avatar
Deborah Potter
Jul 11Edited

Here is something inspiring. When President Joe Biden revealed that he was facing late-stage prostate cancer, I mailed him a Catholic Mass Card of recurring prayers for healing and comfort, first electronically followed by snail mail. It is a common way for Catholics to acknowledge a hardship and express concern. This week I received a thank-you letter from him, and posted a scanned copy of it here to see. https://drive.google.com/file/d/11-tGX5kLK7JNtds-ZtGsNIP0t5-aJdlt/view?usp=sharing

This is the text of it.

Office of Joe and Jill Biden

May 19, 2026

Dear Deborah,

Jill often quotes a poet who said: “Don't turn away. Keep your gaze on the bandaged place. That's where the light enters.” I'm strengthened knowing how much light is yet to come into my life, even and especially during the most difficult times. Now, facing my recent diagnosis, is no different.

Jill and I are always humbled by your prayers, support, and well wishes. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your message. Thank you for your light.

Keep the faith,

Joe Biden

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Barbara Wilson's avatar
Barbara Wilson
Jul 11

Thanks so much, Simon, for laying out the facts and encouraging us to take action. I have decided to become a walking sign for democracy by wearing a political hat each morning on my morning dog walk. Today, my husband and I wore our hats (mine is RESIST and his is DOWN WITH KINGS) to the very large Madison, WI, art fair. We had several good discussions as a result with people who have been reluctant to engage in similar messaging. Every little bit spreads and spreads and spreads. . .

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