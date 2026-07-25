Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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PianoManSteve's avatar
PianoManSteve
8d

I just sent some money to the Maine Democratic Party… Thank you Simon for facilitating such an easy and streamlined way to do something so deeply strategic… I’ve said this before, I don’t have tons of money to spread around… Usually just a few hundred bucks throughout the year, but because of Hopium I know that that money is being stacked with other small donor money and concentrated in places where it will go the farthest and help us the most in our prime objective of taking power away from Maga anywhere and everywhere that we possibly can. I never feel bad about a donation I send through the Hopium pipeline. Could not be more proud of the Maine Democratic Party… Talk about hitting a bump in the road and making a swift course correction in rough waters and getting right back into the race. Proud of my team! 🔵🇺🇸

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Lisa Iannucci's avatar
Lisa Iannucci
8dEdited

MS NOW is broadcasting the Maine event today and it is great to see it getting a National audience.

It’s a beautiful day here at the Jersey Shore and I am headed to a vigil for the two ICE victims today as part of the national day of remembrance for Mr Araujo & Mr. Guerrero. It’s in a NJ town that’s as diverse as they come—the birthplace of Count Basie—& I’m so proud of how they’re standing up for their immigrant neighbors.

Keep going!

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