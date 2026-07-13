Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Jennifer Jones's avatar
Jennifer Jones
Jul 13Edited

Mainer on the ground reporting again.

One of our new Mainers was killed by ICE this morning in Biddeford, Maine. Our speaker of the house, Ryan Fecteau, lives there. He is a capable and most excellent communicator. Be on the lookout for his interviews.

We again will be at the center of the media. Senator Susan Collins must be directly tied to this killing. Her funding and votes supporting ICE, allowing them to remain armed, masked and unaccountable are dangerous and deadly.

We have a community who has put themselves on the line week after week protesting ICE. Some of my friends are there protesting today along with members of our clergy. One of our senatorial candidates, Troy Jackson, will be there. I will try to update folks, but I am sure the media will be heading to our state today.

Senator Collins must be held accountable. She is complicit.

https://www.cnn.com/2026/07/13/us/ice-shooting-maine

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Catherine Giovannoni's avatar
Catherine Giovannoni
Jul 13

Thanks, Simon!

I called Congressman Raskin and Senators Alsobrooks and Van Hollen to say no taxpayer money for the war, stop Trump from tearing up the city of DC, and Trump is not in touch with reality and must be removed from office. I'm writing postcards to Ohio voters.

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