Morning folks. There is a lot going on today and will do my best to make sense of it all this am…..

Calling The Senate - We need to be loud this week on three fronts:

No to Todd Blanche, particularly important to call Senators Cornyn and Tillis

Yes to the Russian Sanctions Bill that is likely to be voted on later this week, but no to the tariff authority it gives to Trump. We must sanction Russia, but we should not be giving Trump tariff authority that we know he will abuse

Yes to the provision in the Continuing Resolution the Senate will vote on this week that limits the ability of Vought/OMB to take control of scientific grant making of the US government

We may not win all these battles but they are fights worth having! Loud and proud people! Loud and proud!

This week we are going to be hearing from a lot of our candidates on the front lines of this great fight against MAGA and for freedom and democracy. So get ready - so many courageous patriots coming your way this week everyone!

So a few things as we get ready for another consequential week here in our politics…..

Let’s remind ourselves that polls last week showed further decline for him and the Rs and encouraging movement towards the Democratic brand and our candidates. Here’s the new mid-term forecast from Strength In Numbers/Fifty Plus One. Three months out we are strong and they are weak:

Let’s remind ourselves that Trump’s failed war just keeps failing, further weakening his global project here and abroad:

Let’s remind ourselves that Trump’s economic plan has slowed the economy, slowed job growth, caused inflation and interest rates to rise, and that his new quisling Fed Chair bombed big time in his first Fed meeting:

Let’s remind ourselves that our “more for me, and less for all of you” leader just announced that he is raising the prices of prescription drugs on Medicare; that the barbaric cuts to our health care system and food assistance are starting to be acutely felt now across the country; that he has made these cuts to give himself and other oligarchs enormous tax breaks while we all pay more:

Let’s remind ourselves that his inhumane mass deportation policies are being roundly rejected by the American people, and that it will be impossible for them to hide the inhumanity and lawlessness that they’ve unleashed no matter how hard they try:

Let us remind ourselves that our addled, ailing, corrupt, and fanatical leader has made America far less safe, far more vulnerable to outside attack, and is attempting to once again, desperately, bolster Putin and weaken Ukraine/Europe:

Let us remind ourselves that they remain the worst of the worst, corrupt, misogynistic, the Epstein class:

Let us remind ourselves that Trump’s many manifest failures and clear repudiation by the American people is driving him further into madness:

Let us remind ourselves that we all need to be launching our own Vote Early programs through our networks, organizations, and friends and family. For voting early makes it more likely we win, and harder for him to cheat:

Let us remind ourselves of our new 2026 Hopium daily mantra:

There is nothing Trump and MAGA wants more than for us to be fighting with each other and not with him. We have one job now - elect as many of these wonderful candidates running for the House and Senate as we can. It’s where our focus must be. It’s a year of opportunity for us across the country. We must seize it, together.

And now let’s make our calls, work on our vote early programs, and rally for our great candidates and party committees on the front lines of this grand battle against MAGA and for freedom and democracy, here and everywhere…..

Yes, It’s Time To Get To Work, Everyone!!!!!!!!!!!!

Winning The House and Senate In 2026

Special Fund To Rush Troy Jackson $100,000 By August 10th - Donate Today! | $76,300 raised, $50,000 original goal, $100,000 new stretch goal | Friends we hit our original $50,000 goal in the first 24 hours of this new campaign to get Troy Jackson the resources to staff up, build out his campaign, and beat Susan Collins. Amazing - thank you all!

We aren’t stopping here - this early money really matters, and I want to now try to get to $100,000 by Friday, August 7th. We can do this people, and be sure watch our new interview with Troy.

Our Winning The House Campaign - $1,031,100 raised, $1,250,000 goal (new stretch goal) - Donate | Donate to all twelve of our initial wave of House challengers with a single contribution split twelve ways | Get to know Jamie Ager (NC-11), Christina Bohannan (IA-01), Paige Cognetti (PA-08), Rebecca Cooke (WI-03), Elaine Luria (VA-02), Sean McCann (MI-04), Jo Mendoza (AZ-06), Chaz Molder (TN-05), Jonathan Nez (AZ-02), Janelle Stelson (PA-10), Shannon Taylor (VA-01), and Sarah Trone Garriott (IA-03) by watching our recently recorded Hopium interviews.

Friends, if these twelve courageous candidates win, the House will flip, even with Callais and their rancid mid-decade redistricting. So eyes on the prize here everyone!

Winning The House - The Second Wave Fund (Newly Expanded) - $234,100 raised, $500,000 goal - Donate | We’ve launched a second House fund, one supporting candidates who’ve emerged from recent primaries and need a bit more help. Our newly expanded list now features Rebecca Bennett (NJ-07), Bob Brooks (PA-07), Cait Conley (NY-17), Johnny Garcia (TX-35), Bob Harvie (PA-01), Dr. Richard Pan (CA-06), Denise Powell (NE-02), Bobby Pulido (TX-15), Manny Rutinel (CO-8), Dr. Amish Shah (AZ-01), Randy Villegas (CA-22), and Marni von Wilpert (CA-48).

A donation to the Second Wave Fund is split evenly among these twelve, and more as other worthy candidates emerge from their primaries. Our total above includes money we’ve raised for directly for each candidate. You can watch interviews with those who’ve interviewed so far here. We are off to a great start here everyone!

Winning The Senate - $619,100 raised, $1,000,000 goal - Donate | This new fund splits a single donation to our six candidates must likely to flip a Senate seat this November - Sherrod Brown (OH), Roy Cooper (NC), Troy Jackson (ME), Mary Peltola (AK), James Talarico (TX), and Josh Turek (IA). Our working total includes what we’ve raised for these six so far through direct donations to their campaigns. You can watch our interviews with each of these great candidates and/or contribute directly to any of them directly here.

Expanding The Map - Investing And Winning In Key Battleground And Expansion States

Winning Georgia - $28,800 raised, $300,000 goal - Donate | This new fund splits a contribution three ways among Senator Jon Ossoff, gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms, and the Georgia Democratic Party

Winning Iowa - $31,100 raised, $300,000 goal - Donate | Our Winning Iowa fund splits a contribution three ways - to Josh Turek for Senate, to our gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand, and to the Iowa Democratic Party

Winning Maine - $79,400 raised, $75,000 goal - Donate | We set up this fund to help the Maine Dems get through our nominating process. With this community’s strong response we put up almost a third of the resources needed for what became a very successful process to pick a nominee. We had a big return on this investment - thank you all!

Winning Ohio - $185,100 raised, $300,000 goal - Donate | Our campaign splits contributions evenly among Sherrod Brown, the Acton-Pepper ticket, and the Ohio Democratic Party and its terrific Chair, Kathleen Clyde

Hopium’s Audacious Expansion Fund - $641,100 raised, $1,000,000 goal - Donate | Join our campaign that has helped expand our map by investing in the Democratic Parties of Alaska, Florida, Iowa, Maine, and Texas, all now central battlegrounds in the 2026 election | Contribute to all five state parties with one contribution split evenly among these five critical battlegrounds | Catch interviews with the five intrepid state chairs leading their troops into battle this year - will get you fired up!

A Few More Things To Do

Let’s work to make sure everyone you know is Voting Early this year. Learn more about how we can best protect our elections this November and ensure a peaceful transfer of power in January. Bring our Resolutions Project to your community. Fight for Hopium’s Agenda and let’s also embrace Leader Jeffries’ new agenda, “Fighting For An Affordable America.” Become a paid subscriber to Hopium to help us grow this community of proud, plucky patriots.

Many are asking about the news coming from the DNC these days. Strongly recommending that folks read Chair Ken Martin’s new memo, The DNC Is Building a Democratic Party That Can Win the Moment and Win the Future. While the DNC has done important things under his tenure, including the adoption of a new Presidential primary calendar, I think Chair Martin would be wise now to shake up his team and make big changes there. For things simply must get better at the DNC.

I’ve set up a new page to help us learn more about the Democratic Socialists Of America (DSA). Check it out and let me know what you think, offer other articles or resources you think I should include.

Please use the paid subscriber chat to self-report the good trouble you make each day.

Keep working hard everyone. We have a country to save, and elections to win, together! - Simon