Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Kelly Feenan's avatar
Kelly Feenan
16h

Ciao from Italy! Please help us get the word out! US citizens living, serving and studying abroad CAN VOTE! If you have family or friends living overseas please tell them to request their ballots at https://votefromabroad.org There are 6.5 million Americans living abroad - many don't realize that we can vote!

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N Zweng's avatar
N Zweng
16h

Before 9 am I called Schumer, Gillibrand, Schiff and Padilla and urged them to do everything they can to block the Blanche nomination. Told them I was outraged that Republicans would confirm him without the total recision of the disgraceful IRS tax audit immunity of Trump, his family and cronies.Blanche is unqualified to be the nation's highest crime fighter given his disgusting handling of the Epstein files and thwarting of any meaningful investigation.

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