Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
4dEdited

Absolutely loving this new campaign ad from Josh Turek, along with the Obama endorsement of course!!!

https://bsky.app/profile/joshturek4iowa.bsky.social/post/3mrrsjqta522f

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Vincent Dowling's avatar
Vincent Dowling
4d

(copied from a comment of mine yesterday -> https://www.hopiumchronicles.com/p/voters-blame-trumprs-for-higher-costs/comment/303820165)

I admire Simon for staying neutral in MI-SEN primary out of respect to the broader Hopium community, especially as Haley is a friend and it would be natural for him to endorse her for that reason alone.

But I'll try to make my pitch for why other Proud Plucky Hopium Patriots should support Haley Stevens over El-Sayed:

1. *Electability* - The new poll from Michigan Teachers Association suggests there is an enormous gap in the general election viability between these two candidates (Haley is up 1, El-Sayed is down 10), and nominating El-Sayed would meaningfully reduce our chance of holding this seat.

2. *Character* - Haley Stevens has run a serious and substantive campaign, focusing on the issues and Michiganders, while largely trying to avoid unsubstantiated negative attacks on her opponent. El-Sayed on the other hand has basically called Stevens a corrupt corporate puppet who is only where she is because of AIPAC. It's disgraceful and he should be deeply ashamed of campaigning like this.

3. *Misguided Priorities* - The revelations that El-Sayed voted Uncommitted in 2024 are deeply concerning. The Uncommitted Movement created political momentum on the Gaza issue that I think really hurt Biden then Harris in 2024, and may have been the reason she lost. It was clear that 2024 was going to be an incredibly consequential election, and he was concerned about things other than beating Trump.

4. *Solidarity with Jewish Democrats* - My fear is that an El-Sayed win would accelerate the movement of many beleaguered Jewish Democrats away from the party. I am not Jewish myself and I don't even have particularly strong views on Israel but the idea that Israel is being used as a wedge to do a soft purge of Jewish Democrats infuriates me. Of the people I know who have fought Trump the hardest, a significant percentage of them are Jewish, and the idea that they would be sent a message to pack their backs is an outrage. And I'll add that the people leading the purge are some of the least loyal and most gullible members of the Democratic Coalition, while those being purged are some of the most loyal and dogged members of the Democratic Coalition.

The stakes are too high and we can't afford to support a candidate when the differences between them are so clear.

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