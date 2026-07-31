Learning More About The DSA

Friends, I’ve put together this page because many of you have said you would like to learn more about the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). So I’ll be sharing things here that I and Hopium community members have found to be helpful in our efforts to come to a deeper understanding of this new emerging force in US politics.

Let’s start with the main DSA website - https://www.dsausa.org.

Hopium community members also found this Encyclopedia Britannica entry helpful for historical context.

Next, this article from DSA member Nathan Newman remains the single best thing I’ve read about the current DSA so far:

I thought this was the most important passage in Nathan’s thoughtful essay:

Next, here’s DSA national Co-Chair Megan Romer on Fox News on July 26th:

Here’s a transcript of this clip:

Fox News Host: So we’re gonna put up on the screen a few of the things that are part of your platform, and I want to ask you, just give me sort of a true or false on these. Host: Abolish the Senate. Megan Romer: True. Host: Okay. Replace the presidency and Supreme Court as we now know them. Romer: Yep. Host: Abolish ICE. Romer: Absolutely. Host: Abolish borders and give amnesty to anyone currently in the US illegally. Romer: As a long-term plan, yep. Host: Defund the Pentagon. Romer: Absolutely. Host: Abolish prisons, at least in large part? Romer: Yeah, again, as part of a long-term program, yeah. Host: Okay, so no prisons. Government or public ownership of most large corporations? Romer: Yeah, absolutely.

Megan Romer is a leader of the Red Star Caucus, which describes itself as a “Marxist-Leninist Caucus” inside the DSA. Here is more on Red Star from their website:

Red Star is a Marxist-Leninist caucus in DSA. Our primary goal, the goal which informs all of our organizing work, is to abolish capitalism and, ultimately, to achieve communism. We do not believe that capitalism can be reformed into socialism – it must be overthrown and replaced. Red Star conceives of itself as an ideological center in DSA. As a center, we work from a practical and coherent position to push DSA toward our shared vision through organizing, through developing ourselves and other DSA members, through polemics, and by engaging with DSA’s internal democratic processes. Red Star seeks to cohere a vanguard party. We do not specify exactly how this party will emerge, but we believe DSA can foster its creation — DSA’s resources, broad membership, organizing ethic, and robust democratic processes make it, out of all existing US socialist organizations, the best incubator for such a party.

So my working take on the DSA is that I agree with the main thrust of Nathan’s article - that the “sane” DSA should consider splitting off from the national DSA to create a new progressive-left org/movement without all the DSA baggage, which is substantial. While DSA members may be able to win elections in deep blue parts of the country I am very skeptical that candidates who openly embrace an organization with these views can win in battleground parts of the county in a competitive race against a Republican. I also worry the presence of a DSA member on the ticket could spill over and effect more traditional Democrats running in competitive races in critical battleground states.

Watch this new Fox News interview with DSA candidate for Governor in Wisconsin, Francesca Hong, to see a top candidate in a battleground state try to explain and defend DSA positions and things she has said/posted in the past.

It’s not easy:

Given the DSA’s historic support for some of the most repressive governments in the world - Russia, Iran/Hamas, Venezuela - I also question whether we can consider DSA to be part of the broader pro-democracy movement.

I intend to keep sharing helpful materials here as I come across them so we can all continue to learn, together - Simon