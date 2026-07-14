Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Scotti Romberg's avatar
Scotti Romberg
Jul 14

this morning I called both my senators to vote against Todd Blanche and Jay Clayton. I then wrote up some talking points beause my friend who lives on the western border of New mexico ( part of Indian Country) has friends who want to call too and wanted a suggestions of talking points and contact information to make calls as well.

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PianoManSteve
Jul 14

Just got off the phone… I also feel like we need to be leaning into corruption and democracy because we have to start teaching the American people that things like ridiculous tariffs which cause inflation and cost spikes, unjustified wars of choice, which do the same thing, and massive tax cuts for the Uber wealthy at the expense of social services for the working and middle class are a result of corruption and the erosion of democracy. Not only are they both important, they’re directly related! 🤷‍♂️

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