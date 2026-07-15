Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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Claire from Arlington VA's avatar
Claire from Arlington VA
Jul 15

Called both my VA Senators -- Kaine and Warner -- this morning and spoke to staffers. What I said is something along these lines:

My name is [NAME] and I’m a constituent from [CITY, ZIP].

I'm calling to ask [REP/SEN NAME] to oppose Todd Blanche for Attorney General. Todd Blanche has shown that his loyalty is to the president, not the Constitution or the American public, making him unfit to serve as Attorney General.

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Lisa Iannucci's avatar
Lisa Iannucci
Jul 15Edited

Josh Turek was on Lawrence last night, and the polling for his race is fantastic. I am so excited! Made the calls. Booker has been all over the airwaves opposing Blanche, and I expect his usual feistiness in today's hearing. I know Andy Kim is a no vote, should Blanche's nom come to the floor. Sadly, Rep. Chris Smith (Traitor-NJ04) is a bowl of jello, and despite the fact that he has a strong record on human trafficking legislation, he continues to stay silent on Epstein & will support Blanche. UGH. Looking forward to tonight's call.

Also, there is a Public Citizen call tonight at 8 in response to the killings of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo & Johan Sebastian Guerrero. Also on the call will be local organizers, & they'll have info on actions we can take to honor their lives and work for justice for them and their loved ones. Sign up here: https://www.mobilize.us/disappearedinamerica/event/987861/

Keep going!

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