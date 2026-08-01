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Trump's Failed, Fanatical Presidency Has Left America Less Safe, More Vulnerable. We Must Fight Very Hard Now For A Better Path
Trump's global wrecking ball is leaving the world, and America, far less safe. We cannot wait until next year to force a course correction......
Aug 1
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Simon Rosenberg
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July 2026
This Trump Thing Is Rotten, Everyone Knows It, And People Have Had Enough
“We’re preparing for the bottom to fall out,” a GOP operative working on midterm races told Playbook.
Jul 31
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Fri, 1pm ET - Hopium Founding Members Most Fridays Get Together
Lots and lots to talk about tomorrow.....
Jul 30
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Simon Rosenberg
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Meet Troy Jackson, The Man Who Can Beat Susan Collins
Troy rallied the party behind him quickly and leads Susan Collins 49%-46% in first general election poll.
Jul 30
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Simon Rosenberg
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Trump's Regime Has Failed, His Standing Continues To Erode, And We Are Getting Stronger (New Video & Written Analysis)
The Senate has delayed the vote to confirm Todd Blanche - keep making calls everyone!!!!!!!!
Jul 30
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Meet Dr. Richard Pan, Who Is Working Hard To Make Newly Drawn CA-06 Blue This November
California voters created this new district last year. Now we need to finish the job we started then and win this very winnable seat this November.
Jul 29
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Simon Rosenberg
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13:31
The American People Are Putting Their Trust Once Again In Democrats. They Are Giving Us An Opportunity To Lead. We Must Seize It, Together
Hopium paid subscribers gather tonight at 7pm ET - lots to talk about!
Jul 29
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Simon Rosenberg
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Voters Blame Trump/Rs For Higher Costs, Senate Descends Into Trumpian Chaos, Kaitlin Collins Responds, Stop Todd Blanche!
We hit our $50,000 fundraising goal for Troy Jackson in 24 hours - thank you all!
Jul 28
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Meet Manny Rutinel, Our Terrific Candidate Working To Flip CO-8 Blue
Manny just won a hard fought primary and is ready to flip this seat, one of the most winnable in the country
Jul 27
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Simon Rosenberg
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Wed, July 29nd, 7pm ET - Our Weekly Hopium Paid Subscriber Get Together
Welcome New Subscribers!
Jul 27
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Simon Rosenberg
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"Fighting For An Affordable America," Getting Troy Jackson Launched And Ready To Win, "Republicans See ‘Scary’ Lack Of Enthusiasm Among Core…
We have one job now - winning the election and taking back power next January
Jul 27
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Rallying For Troy Jackson In Maine, Encouraging Generic Ballots Polls, Big Wins For Katie Phang And The Dem AGs
Happy Sunday everyone.
Jul 26
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© 2026 Simon Rosenberg
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