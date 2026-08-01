Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg

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July 2026

This Trump Thing Is Rotten, Everyone Knows It, And People Have Had Enough
“We’re preparing for the bottom to fall out,” a GOP operative working on midterm races told Playbook.
  Simon Rosenberg
Fri, 1pm ET - Hopium Founding Members Most Fridays Get Together
Lots and lots to talk about tomorrow.....
  Simon Rosenberg
Meet Troy Jackson, The Man Who Can Beat Susan Collins
Troy rallied the party behind him quickly and leads Susan Collins 49%-46% in first general election poll.
  Simon Rosenberg
10:22
Trump's Regime Has Failed, His Standing Continues To Erode, And We Are Getting Stronger (New Video & Written Analysis)
The Senate has delayed the vote to confirm Todd Blanche - keep making calls everyone!!!!!!!!
  Simon Rosenberg
56:53
Meet Dr. Richard Pan, Who Is Working Hard To Make Newly Drawn CA-06 Blue This November
California voters created this new district last year. Now we need to finish the job we started then and win this very winnable seat this November.
  Simon Rosenberg
13:31
The American People Are Putting Their Trust Once Again In Democrats. They Are Giving Us An Opportunity To Lead. We Must Seize It, Together
Hopium paid subscribers gather tonight at 7pm ET - lots to talk about!
  Simon Rosenberg
Voters Blame Trump/Rs For Higher Costs, Senate Descends Into Trumpian Chaos, Kaitlin Collins Responds, Stop Todd Blanche!
We hit our $50,000 fundraising goal for Troy Jackson in 24 hours - thank you all!
  Simon Rosenberg
Meet Manny Rutinel, Our Terrific Candidate Working To Flip CO-8 Blue
Manny just won a hard fought primary and is ready to flip this seat, one of the most winnable in the country
  Simon Rosenberg
11:36
Wed, July 29nd, 7pm ET - Our Weekly Hopium Paid Subscriber Get Together
Welcome New Subscribers!
  Simon Rosenberg
"Fighting For An Affordable America," Getting Troy Jackson Launched And Ready To Win, "Republicans See ‘Scary’ Lack Of Enthusiasm Among Core…
We have one job now - winning the election and taking back power next January
  Simon Rosenberg
Rallying For Troy Jackson In Maine, Encouraging Generic Ballots Polls, Big Wins For Katie Phang And The Dem AGs
Happy Sunday everyone.
  Simon Rosenberg
© 2026 Simon Rosenberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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